Wheaton Precious Metals' Q1 beat driven by record gold sales volumes

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) +1.1% after-hours after narrowly beating expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues.

WPM says it generated nearly $120M in operating cash flow during Q1, driven by record gold sales volumes of 115K oz., up 64% Y/Y, at an average sales price of $1,308/oz., down 1.7%.

But silver sales volumes fell 32% to nearly 4,300 oz., at an average sales price $15.64/oz., 6.5% lower than the year-ago quarter.

WPM says the increase in gold sales volumes was due to higher production levels resulting from the start of the San Dimas gold stream and the Stillwater precious metals stream; lower silver sales volume was due to lower production levels stemming from the termination of the San Dimas silver stream and the end of deliveries from the Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Pierina mines.