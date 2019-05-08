ANGI Homeservices -4.5% despite swing to profit in Q1

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 4.5% on heavy after-hours volume after a narrow miss on revenues, though they grew 18.8% and the company turned a surprise profit for Q1.

Pro forma revenues (excluding Angie's List write-offs and Felix revenues) were up 22%, driven by heavy Marketplace growth, and currency effects took the edge off strong gains in Europe.

Operating loss narrowed to $3.6M from a year-ago loss of $10.8M, while net income swung to a $10M gain from a loss of $8.9M.

Marketplace service requests rose 15% to 5.8M; they were 24.3M over the trailing 12 months.

Revenue by segment: Marketplace, $219.9M (up 33%); Advertising and other, $62.1M (down 12%, and down just 4% on a pro forma basis); Europe, $21.4M (up 11%).

Net cash from operations rose by $15.6M, to $26.7; free cash flow rose by $9.3M, to $11.5M.

Cash and equivalents came to $345.4M at quarter's end, against $257.8M in debt ($13.8M current). The company has a $250M revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.

For the full year, the company's guiding to $105M-$125M in operating income, and $280M-$300M in EBITDA.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

