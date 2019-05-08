Veritone +1.8% as Q1 revenues jump 177%

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is up 1.8% after a Q1 beat where it more than doubled revenues, both with acquisitions and organic growth.

Those revenues grew 177%, to $12.1M from $4.4M. That included $6.2M from recent acquisitions.

Operating losses grew to $16.5M, and net loss to $16.3M.

Adjusted EBITDAS (the "S" is for "Stock-based compensation expense") was -$9.3M, slimmer than -$10.2M a year ago.

Revenue breakout: aiWARE SaaS, $2.8M; aiWARE content licensing and media services, $3.7M; Advertising, $5.7M.

Liquidity was $50.9M against no long-term debt.

For Q2, it's guiding to net revenues of $12.1M-$12.5M, vs. consensus for $12.25M.

