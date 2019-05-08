Anadarko set for FID on Mozambique LNG project in mid-June

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) plans to make a final investment decision on its multibillion-dollar Mozambique liquefied natural gas project on June 18, CEO Al Walker said today.

"With commitments for financing in place, offtake secured, and all other issues under negotiation successfully addressed, we are excited to take the next step," Walker said.

APC and its partners have locked in long-term sales and purchase agreements from the project totaling more than 9.5M mt/year.

Unknown at this time is which company will wind up owning the massive project: If Occidental Petroleum wins its bidding war for the company against Chevron, it has agreed to sell APC's Africa assets to Total for $8.8B, but if Chevron ups its bid and wins APC, then Chevron would develop the project on its own.