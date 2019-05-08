Fluent off 2% after Q1 tops expectations

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) has slipped 2% after hours following its beat on top and bottom lines in Q1.

Revenues grew nearly 19%, and the company swung to a net gain from continuing operations of $1M (vs. a loss of $5.6M a year ago).

Adjusted net income came to $4.1M on revenues of $66.6M. EBITDA was $9.1M (making up 14% of revenue).

Its media margin was $23.1M, up 20% Y/Y and making up 35% of revenue.

