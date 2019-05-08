Tucows top, bottom lines decline and miss

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) saw Q1 revenues fall nearly 18%, and income drop 25%, as it fell short in its Q1 earnings report.

Revenues dropped to $78.95M, and net income slipped to $2.8M from $3.74M. The revenue fetgure included recognizing $14.6M in accelerated revenue from a bulk transfer of 2.65M very low margin domain names.

EBITDA dropped 9%, to $9.43M; it reflects a purchase price accounting adjustment due to a fair value write-down of deferred revenue from an acquisition of Ascio.

Net cash from operations fell 6%, to $8.99M.

In lieu of live Q&A, Investor Relations is taking questions over the next six days and will post responses on May 21 at about 4 p.m. ET.

