Novartis to buy Takeda dry eye treatment in deal valued at up to $5.3B

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) says it agreed to acquire Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) Xiidra dry eye drug to expand its portfolio of eye care medicines, confirming earlier speculation.

The deal includes a $3.4B up-front payment and as much as $1.9B in additional payments subject to certain milestones.

Xiidra is the first and only prescription treatment approved to treat both signs and symptoms of dry eye by inhibiting inflammation caused by the disease.

The drug, which TAK acquired as part of its acquisition of Shire earlier this year, generated ~$400M in revenue in 2018.