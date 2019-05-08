ComScore narrows loss but falls short in transitional Q1

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) narrowed its net loss, though it missed consensus on the top and bottom line for Q1.

"Over the past five weeks, we began a strategic review of the company, including all aspects of customer relationships, products, and organization structure," says interim CEO Dale Fuller. While that's still under way, this week the company identified and implemented actions that should "decrease our annualized costs and cash outflow by approximately $20 million, or 5% of our core operating costs, a portion of which will be realized beginning in the second quarter of 2019."

Revenues fell 3.4% to $102.3M, and the company swung to an EBITDA loss of $2.5M vs. a year-ago gain of $3.6M.

Net loss shrank to $27.5M from $51.5M, however, mainly due to reducing investigation/audit costs, alongside "continued cost discipline in selling and marketing and research and development."

Liquidity was $42.8M, including $6.1M in restricted cash; total debt principal was $204M.

