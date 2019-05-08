Takeda to divest two products for up to $5.7B; shares up 4% after hours

Aimed at sharpening its focus as it digests the Shire acquisition, Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) has agreed to sell its Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% eye drop to Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and its TachoSil Sealant Patch to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Ethicon.

Under the terms of the Novartis transaction, it will receive $3.4B in upfront cash and up to $1.9B in milestones.

Ethicon will pay ~$400M in upfront cash to acquire the surgical patch designed to control intraoperative bleeding.

Takeda intends to use the proceeds to reduce debt and leverage, with a goal of 2.0x net debt/non-GAAP EBITDA in the "medium term," adding that the divestitures will not have a material impact on its 2019 earnings outlook, to be announced on May 14.