Oil export claims against Eni, Petrobras tossed by Nigerian court

A Nigerian court has dismissed government claims that subsidiaries of Eni (NYSE:E) and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) illegally exported crude oil to the U.S., but a lawyer representing Nigerian authorities promised an appeal.

A judge at the federal high court in Lagos said the government failed to provide enough evidence to support its suit against the local Agip unit of Italy’s Eni and the Brasoil unit of Brazil’s Petrobras.

Nigeria had alleged that a number of companies exported 57M barrels of crude oil to the U.S. during 2011-14 that were not declared to the government as required by law.