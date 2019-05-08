Nestle to sell vegan burgers in U.S.

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) plans to roll out the Awesome Burger vegan burger in the U.S. this fall to complement the Incredible Burger products sold at 1.5K outlets across Europe.

The food and drink company plans to carry the vegan burgers in U.S. retail stores, quick-service restaurants and food service operators. "I think we have a lot to show in this area," CEO Mark Schneider told CNBC.

Nestle's expansion in the plant-based food area will place it in competition with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), which investors have bid up by 189% over the meat substitute upstart's IPO pricing level.

