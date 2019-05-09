The Stars Group, Fox rise on sports-betting partnership

Alongside its first quarterly earnings report as a slimmer company, Fox (FOX, FOXA) announced an entry into sports betting, via a unique partnership with The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG).

The two will launch FOX Bet, an umbrella under which they'll initially launch two products: a nationwide free-to-play game that will offer cash prizes, and a second product allowing real-money wagers in states that allow it.

Fox is taking a stake of just under 5% in The Stars Group -- 14,352,331 newly issued shares, at $16.4408 each. Stars Group will use proceeds of about $236M for general purposes and to prepay outstanding indebtedness on first-lien term loans.

Meanwhile The Stars Group will get an exclusive license to certain Fox Sports trademarks, advertising and editorial integration rights. The Stars Group has also agreed to a minimum annual advertising commitment on some Fox media assets.

The deal also gives Fox Sports the right to acquire up to 50% of TSG's U.S. business before the deal's 10th anniversary.

TSG finished the after-hours session up 20.6% ; FOX up 5.4% ; and FOXA up 6.2% .

The Stars Group will hold a call about the deal Thursday at 7:30 a.m. ET.