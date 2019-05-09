Asian markets drop after Trump says China 'broke the deal'

"They broke the deal," President Trump said at a Wednesday night rally -- throwing icy water on hopes that a compromise could be reached between the U.S. and China before a Friday tariff-hike deadline, and spurring a round of selling in Asian markets early Thursday.

A little after 1 a.m. ET, the Nikkei was down 1% , Hang Seng down 1.9% , and Shanghai down 1.4% . S&P 500 futures were down 0.5% , while interest-rate futures were up marginally.

Trump had earlier tweeted about the visit of China's vice premier, Liu He, coming to speak with trade officials in Washington. "Good man," Trump said, "but they broke the deal ... They come in tomorrow and whatever happens, don't worry about it. It will work out. It always does," suggesting that there's "nothing wrong with taking in $100B a year" in the tariffs.

Trump's comments come alongside growing skepticism from observers that Liu would be empowered to make serious concessions toward averting the tariffs while in D.C.

And China's Ministry of Commerce warns it will retaliate with "necessary countermeasures" if tariffs are raised.

