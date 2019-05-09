Stocks poised to fall as trade worries prevail

U.S. stock futures point to a down open as trade tensions escalate. China's vice premier arrives in Washington for trade talks even as the country warns it will retaliate if President Trump makes good on his threat to boost tariffs on Chinese goods Friday.

Nasdaq futures slide 1.1% , S&P futures fall 1.0% , Dow futures -0.9% .

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed down 2.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.5% after China reported weaker-than-expected lending data for April.

Stoxx Europe 600 Index falls 0.9%, FTSE 100 Index slips 0.6%.

Crude oil is down 1.0% to $61.51 per barrel.

Meanwhile, investors turn to safe havens. 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down almost 4 basis points to 2.448%.

Dollar Index, which had slipped to as low as 97.53, is now little changed at 97.60.