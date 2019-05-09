Organic sales decline 9% at Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reports organic revenue declined 8.9% in Q2, driven by declines in Wet Shave, North America Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care businesses.

Segment net sales: Wet Shave: $294.4M (-14.7%); Sun and Skin Care: $145.2M (-4.7%); Feminine Care: $74.6M (-7.1%); All Other: $32.5M (+7.3%).

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 350 bps to 46%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate up 60 bps to 17.3%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: to be down in the low single digits; GAAP EPS: $2.16 to $2.46; Adjusted EPS: $3.30 to $3.60; Adjusted operating margin rate: consistent Y/Y; Tax rate: 23.5% to 25.5%; Capex: ~4% of net sales; Free cash flow: above 100% of Adjusted net earnings.

