Lower sales volume for China Automotive Systems in Q1

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) reports net sales declined 18.5% in Q1, mainly due to lower sales volume for legacy products in the domestic and North American passenger markets and the domestic heavy-duty vehicle market, as well as the effect of foreign currency exchange.

Gross margin rate decreased 330 bps to 12.8%, mainly due to the changes in the product mix.

Selling expense rate improved 150 bps to 2.8%.

The company expects FY2019 revenue to be $510M.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, chief executive officer of CAAS, commented, "Our sales continue to reflect the challenges in the domestic Chinese market. We continue to invest in other advanced steering technologies to broaden our portfolio of steering products to provide a greater range of solutions for our customers."

Previously: China Automotive Systems beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 9)