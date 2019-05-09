Magna lowers forecast due for China

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is on watch after lowering guidance.

The auto supplier expects full-year revenue of $39.1B to $41.3B vs. $40.2B to $42.2B prior view and $41.0B consensus. Net income of $1.9B to $2.1B seen vs. $2.1B to $2.3B prior.

Magna also anticipates a full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.7% to 7.0% vs. 7.3% to 7.6% prior.

"We have updated our 2021 outlook for one of our transmission joint ventures in China. Equity income has been reduced by $70M as a result of lower than expected production volumes on programs to supply transmissions. We now expect equity income in 2021 to be between $220M and $275M, compared to a range of between $290M and $345M previously," notes Magna management.

