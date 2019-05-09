AMC -2% after weak traffic drags on Q1 results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) reports domestic attendance per screen declined 10.1% in Q1 against a tough comparable from a year ago that included Black Panther. Consolidated attendance was down 12.2% Y/Y.

Consolidated food and beverage per patron was $4.62 vs. $4.46 a year ago. Consolidated average ticket price fell to $9.16 from $9.62.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $108.2M vs. $135M consensus and $277.9M a year ago.

Looking ahead, AMC expects better traffic. "We have high expectations for 2019, due to an extraordinary slate of movies coming, the timing of releases within the film slate suggests that it will be a back-end loaded year," says CEO Adam Aron.

Shares of AMC are down 2.39 % premarket to $14.30.

