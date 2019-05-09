Chart Industries to acquire Harsco's industrial air-X-changers business

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) agrees to acquire Industrial Air-X-Changers business (Harsco AXC) from Harsco (NYSE:HSC) for $592M

Chart expects to realize $90M of future tax benefits and achieve cost synergies of over $20M in first 12 months of ownership.

The transaction is expected to be immediately gross and operating margin accretive to Chart, and generate free cash flow ~15%-20% of sales.

Raises FY19 sales guidance to $1.41B-$1.46B compared to previous guidance of ~$1.29B-$1.34B and adjusted EPS to $2.85 to $3.20 up from prior range of $2.70 - $3.05.

For FY20, expects sales of $1.730B-$1.775B and ~$5.05-$5.35 of adjusted EPS.

Harsco AXC is expected to generate net sales of ~ $260M in 2019 and 23% as EBITDA margin