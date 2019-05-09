Bristol-Myers' Opdivo flunks late-stage brain cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, CheckMate-498, evaluating the combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) plus radiation compared to chemo agent temozolomide plus radiation in newly diagnosed patients with a type of brain cancer called O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT)-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) failed to achieve the primary endpoint of overall survival.

No new safety signals were observed.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and publication.

Another Phase 3, CheckMate-548, assessing Opdivo plus radiation and temozolomide (standard-of-care) in newly diagnosed MGMT-methylated GBM patients is ongoing. The primary completion date is February 2022.