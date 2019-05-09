Global Net Lease reports $185.3M acquisition pipeline

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 48 cents, in-line with the consensus, fell from 52 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Raised gross equity proceeds of $154.5M, which will all be used to fund current acquisitions pipeline.

$185.3M of closed and pipeline acquisitions for a going-in cap rate of 7.52% and a weighted average cap rate of 8.17%, funded in part from equity raised in Q1.

"The real estate acquisitions we have closed so far in the second quarter of 2019 and those in our current acquisition pipeline will be primarily funded from the equity proceeds we raised and will resolve the natural timing difference we saw this quarter," said CEO James Nelson.

Portfolio 99.5% leased with an 8.1-year weighted average remaining lease term.

Q1 revenue of $75.5M falls short of consensus estimate of $75.9M; rose 11% from $68.1M in Q1 2018.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

