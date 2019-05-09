Perrigo to acquire oral care firm Ranir Global Holdings for $750M

Consistent with its stated plan to transform itself into a consumer-focused self-care company, Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) will acquire privately held oral care products maker Ranir Global Holdings, LLC for $750M in cash.

Ranir sells a line-up of power and manual toothbrushes, whitening strips, floss, dentures and travel kits, generating $287M in sales last year.

Perrigo will finance the deal with cash on hand, short-term debt and proceeds from the sale of its Animal Health unit. The transaction should close next quarter.