Gogo reports Q1 beats, in-line outlook

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) reports Q1 beats despite the 14% Y/Y revenue drop. Reaffirmed FY19 guidance has in-line revenue of $800M to $850M (consensus: $830.98M), adjusted EBITDA of $90M to $105M (consensus: $93M), and a FCF improvement of $100M.

Revenue breakdown: Business Aviation, $70.5M (+2%) with Services +12% and Equipment -18% (largely due to timing); CA-NA, $96.1M; CA-ROW, $33M (+72%).

CA-NA aircraft online decreased to 2,412 from 2,840 due to the de-installations expected to be completed at the end of June. CA-ROW aircraft online increased 55% Y/Y to 641.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA came in at $38M.

2Ku aircraft online reached more than 1,100, up 100 in the quarter.

Cash used in operating activities was $6.2M, and unlevered FCF was $11.1M.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

