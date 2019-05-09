Brookfield Asset sees initial $14B close on infrastructure fund

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Q1 FFO of $1.05B, or $1.04 per share, fell from $1.17B, or $1.16 per share.

Q1 FFO, excluding performance fees and disposition gains, increased 27% as a result of higher asset management earnings, including increases in both fee related earnings and realized carried interest, and increased FFO from invested capital.

In fundraising, BAM closed its latest real estate opportunity fund at $15B, completed the close of an initial $7.4B in its private equity fund, and this month expects to close $14B of initial commitments to its most recent infrastructure fund.

Q1 segment FFO vs. year-ago period: