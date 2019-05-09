Brookfield Asset sees initial $14B close on infrastructure fund

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Q1 FFO of $1.05B, or $1.04 per share, fell from $1.17B, or $1.16 per share.
Q1 FFO, excluding performance fees and disposition gains, increased 27% as a result of higher asset management earnings, including increases in both fee related earnings and realized carried interest, and increased FFO from invested capital.
In fundraising, BAM closed its latest real estate opportunity fund at $15B, completed the close of an initial $7.4B in its private equity fund, and this month expects to close $14B of initial commitments to its most recent infrastructure fund.
Q1 segment FFO vs. year-ago period:
Asset management: $323M vs. $363M.
Real estate: $250M vs. $439M.
Renewable power: $154M vs. $100M.
Infrastructure: $194M vs. $341M
Private equity: $175M vs. $54M.
Residential: -$22M vs. -$94M.
Q1 revenue of $15.2B, exceeding the consensus estimate by $2.9B, increased from $12.6B in the year-ago quarter.
Conference call at 10:50 AM ET.
Previously: Brookfield Asset Management beats on revenue (May 9)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox