Malibu Boats on watch after strong quarter

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) reports FQ3 profit ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Management cited strength across all four of the company's brands.

Unit volume increased 17% during the quarter to 2,094 boats.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 32% Y/Y to $37.8M vs. $35.8M consensus.

Gross margin decreased 100 basis points to 24.9% of sales primarily due to the integration of Pursuit.

Shares of MBUU are inactive so far in the premarket session.

