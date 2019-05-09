Vista Outdoors -2% after profit squeezed

Vista Outdoors (NYSE:VSTO) slumps after posting just a penny EPS gain in Q1 vs. $0.13 consensus.

"Our fourth quarter profitability was lower than expected as a result of increases to reserves for customer credit risk and product liability litigation," notes CFO Mick Lopez. "In addition, during the quarter we experienced temporary production and supply issues within the Shooting Sports segment that impacted our ability to meet demand for certain higher margin products," he adds.

Looking ahead, Vista expects revenue of $1.94B to $2.03B vs. $1.98B consensus and EPS of $0.28 to $0.38 vs. $0.46 consensus.