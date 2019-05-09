Himax beats Q1 estimates, mixed guidance

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) beats Q1 estimates and mixed Q2 outlook that has in-line revenue growth of 2% to 7% Q/Q or about $166.6-174.77M (consensus: $170.53M) with a downside loss per share of $0.035 to $0.02 (consensus: -$0.01).

Product sales: Large driver ICs, 43% of revenue, down 6% Q/Q; Small and medium-sized driver ICs, 41% of revenue, down 15% Q/Q; non-driver products, 16% of revenue, down 30% Q/Q.

Q1 IFRS gross margin was 22.6%, down 170bps Q/Q, due to less favorable product mix

Q2 gross margin expected to decline sequentially due to higher material costs, reduced WLO shipments from a customer's demand shift, and a product mix change in the smartphone segment to lower-margin items.

Himax says 3D sensing adoption remains low for Android makers. WLO shipments are expected to recover in H2 to flat Y/Y due to an anchor customer's order decision.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Himax Technologies beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 9)