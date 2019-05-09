Duke Energy Q1 hurt by weather, share dilution

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.24 misses the average analyst estimate of $1.25 and falls from $1.28 in the year-ago quarter, mostly due to unfavorable weather and share dilution.

Affirms 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.80-$5.20.

Q1 Electric Utilities and Infrastructure adjusted segment income of $750M fell from $816M in the year-ago quarter on unfavorable weather, lower volumes, higher depreciation and amortization expense on a growing asset base, and higher interest expense.

Q1 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure adjusted segment income of $226M rose from $158M a year ago, driven by higher earnings from midstream investments, primarily from a true-up adjustment related to income tax recognition for equity method investments.

Conference call at 10 AM ET.

Previously: Duke Energy misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (May 9)