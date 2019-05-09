Lifetime Brands beat estimates in Q1

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) reports revenue growth of 28.5% in Q1, on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin rate squeezed 200 bps to 36.2%.

Robert Kay, Lifetime's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Importantly, we are seeing results from recently implemented strategic initiatives. Our restructured e-commerce operations now represent nearly 14% of revenues and pure-play e-commerce revenues grew nearly 30% compared to the first quarter of 2018. The reorganization of our European operations also led to meaningful year-over-year improvement. We remain focused on executing our strategic priorities to continue to deliver growth in 2019.”

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $750M to $755M; Income from operations: $38M to $40M; Adjusted EBITDA: $71M to $73M; Net income: $13M to $14M; Adjusted net income: $15M to $16M; Diluted EPS: $0.62 to $0.67; Adjusted diluted EPS: $0.71 to $0.76; Weighted-average diluted shares: 21M; Tax rate: 28%.

