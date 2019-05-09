Helium shortage dings Party City

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) reports comparable sales fell 1.4% in Q1 to miss the consensus expectation for a rise of 2.4%. A helium shortage factored into the soft comp.

Retail sales increased 4.4% on a constant currency basis, driven primarily by square footage growth from store acquisitions.

The company also announced the planned closing of about 45 of its 870 Party City locations in 2019.

Looking ahead, Party City expects revenue of $2.49B to $2.54B vs. $2.51B consensus and adjusted EPS of $1.61 to $1.72 vs. $1.65 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $405M to $418M vs. $406M consensus is also anticipated.

PRTY +1.24% premarket to $7.35.

