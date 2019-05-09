Senior Housing Properties +2.9% as disposition plan gears up

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Q1 normalized FFO of $88.2M, 37 cents per share, fell from $107.2M, or 45 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter; per-share amount misses consensus estimate by 1 cent.

Q1 total revenue of $266.3M, trailing the consensus estimate of $268.2M, slipped from $275.8M a year earlier.

SNH jumps 2.9% in premarket trading.

Q1 same-property cash basis NOI fell 8.6% Y/Y, with total medical office building portfolio up 0.8% and total senior living communities down 16%.

Senior Housing Properties has started its disposition plan to sell up to $900M of assets in connection with restructuring its business arrangements with Five Star Senior Living.

YTD, SNH has sold or has agreed to sell 35 properties for total expected proceed of $64M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

