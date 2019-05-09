Margins improve at Hain Celestial

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) dips after largely matching FQ3 consensus marks and setting in-line guidance.

Sales fell 2% during the quarter when adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and other items like the Project Terra SKU rationalization.

Hain's gross margin rate came in at 21.6% of sales vs. 20.2% a year ago and 21.4% consensus.

Looking ahead, Hain expects full year sales of $2.32B to $2.35B vs. $2.33B consensus and EPS of $0.60 to $0.70 vs. $0.65 consensus. "Our team is in the early innings of executing on our transformational strategic plan to simplify our portfolio, strengthen our core capabilities, reinvigorate profitable top-line growth, and expand margins, return-on-invested-capital and cash flow," says CEO Mark Schiller.