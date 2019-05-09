Sarepta a "Fresh Pick" at Baird in premarket analyst action

ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) initiated with Outperform rating and $19 (222% upside) at Noble Capital.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) named a "Fresh Pick" at Baird. Analyst Brian Skorney says Pfizer's DMD gene therapy will "fall flat," removing a major overhang on the stock. Shares up 3% premarket.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) upgraded to Buy with a $19 (96% upside) price target at Benchmark. Shares up 5% premarket.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) upgraded to Buy with a $42 (36% upside) at Gabelli.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) upgraded to Buy with a $17 (78% upside) price target at Stifel.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) upgraded to Buy with a $43 (48% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 13% premarket.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) downgraded to Hold with a $10 (3% upside) at Canaccord Genuity.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) downgraded to Neutral at Janney. Shares down 11% premarket.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) fair value target trimmed $5 to $245 (6% upside) at Barclays citing mounting competition to Spinraza in spinal muscular atrophy.