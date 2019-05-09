Margins improve at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) reports underlying net sales growth of 2.5% in Q1, driven by higher volume/mix of 1.4% and net price realization of 1.1%. All four segments registered underlying net sales growth during the quarter.

Gross margin arrived at 56.7% of sales vs. 55.5% consensus.

Operating margin was reported at 24.8% of sales vs. 23.6% consensus and 22.2% a year ago.

Keurig Dr Pepper reaffirmed prior guidance for full-year revenue of $11.24B vs. $11.2B consensus and EPS of $1.20 to $1.22 vs. $1.21B.

