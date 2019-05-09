Conduent -28% on Q1 misses, CEO exit

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) plunges 27.6% after yesterday's Q1 print missed on the top and bottom lines with revenue down 18% Y/Y. The company also announced the sudden departure of CEO Ashok Vemuri, who will stay in the role until a replacement is found, which CNDT expects to happen in Q3.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $122M, up 2% excluding the impact of divestitures.

Total signings TCV was $952M with new business TCV signings of $225M.

