Camping World -3% after weak EBITDA tally, BAML downgrade

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) trades lower after reporting Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $21.4M vs. $72M a year ago and $44M consensus.

New vehicles sold fell 7.9% during the quarter to 15,016 and used vehicles sold were down 0.9% to 8,177. Average selling price per vehicle unit sold decreased 0.1% to $30,595.

BAML didn't wait long after the report to adjust its view on Camping World, downgrading to an Underperform rating from Neutral. The firm questions how Camping World held up its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITDA of $320M to $340M following the Q1 shortfall. "We expect CWH to revise its financial outlook lower as the year progresses, which will likely challenge the stock. Also, at slightly above 4x net-debt to adjusted EBITDA, we view CWH’s financial leverage as a potential risk if weakness in RV demand persists for longer than anticipated," reads the BAML note.

Shares of Camping World are down 2.86% premarket to $13.60.

