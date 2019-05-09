More on Arotech's Q1 results; lowers FY19 guidance

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) reported Q1 revenues of $20.78M, a decline of 23.7% Y/Y, reflecting both business units producing lower than planned revenue.

Segment results: Training and Simulation $13.99M (-3.9% Y/Y) and gross margin of 38.5% down 110 bps ; and Power Systems $6.79M (-46.5% Y/Y) and gross margin of 6.5% down 890 bps .

Q1 Gross margin declined by 30 bps to 28%; and operating margin fell by 844 bps to -4.6%.

Adj. EBITDA was $51.6k (-97.6% Y/Y); and margin declined by 768 bps to 0.25%.

Backlog increased by 30.7% Y/Y to $70.5M.

Net cash used in operating activities was 2.2M, compared to cash provided $2.5M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $ 4.75M, as of March 31, 2019.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: Revenue $95M to $105M (prior $103M to $115M); Adj. EBITDA of $7M to $8M (prior $8.3M to $9.3M); and Adj. EPS $0.14 to $0.18 (prior $0.19 to $0.23).

