Norwegian rides strong Wave season higher

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) tracks higher after a strong Q1 report (revenue +8.5%, gross yield +2.8%, net yield +4.1%,) and guidance lift.

Management points to a "record" booked position and "solid" Wave season in summing up the quarter.

The cruise line operator sees Q2 EPS of ~$1.33 vs. $1.27 consensus and FY19 EPS of $5.40 to $5.59 vs. $5.31 consensus.

Shares of NCLH are up 1.15% in premarket trading to add to their 35% YTD rise.

Previously: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (May 9)