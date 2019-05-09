Overstock.com +3.6% after retail guidance boost

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) jumps 3.6% in premarket trading after boosting guidance for 2019 retail adjusted EBITDA of $15M, up from its prior guidance of $10M.

"Retail is returning to be a source of positive cash flow rather than a consumer of it," said CEO and Founder Patrick Byrne. "I believe that by 2020, retail positive operating cash flows will be comparable with the past."

On the crypto front, OSTK in a few weeks will start rolling out a full kit of technology apps for security token trading.

Q1 net loss per share of $1.18 vs. a loss of $1.74 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of negative $23.7M compares with negative $30.6M a year ago; retail adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.5M, while tZERO's was negative $13.2M.

