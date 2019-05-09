SailPoint -29% after 'challenges' warning

SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL) -29% after Q1 results met on EPS and beat on revenue with 24% Y/Y growth, offset by a downside Q2 forecast that came with a warning.

The Q2 outlook has revenue from $59.7M to $61.2M (consensus: $65.3M) with an adjusted loss per share of $0.05 versus the $0.02 estimate.

Management warning: "We’ve seen some recent changes in our pipeline that are impacting our expectations for the second quarter and remainder of 2019. We believe we have identified the challenges and are making changes in our go-to-market initiatives."

Press release.

Analyst action: Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co downgrades SAIL from Buy to Neutral. Needham stays at Buy but lowers its PT from $30 to $26.