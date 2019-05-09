Tapestry +18% after margin improvement, buyback unveiling

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) races higher in early action after the company topped Q1 expectations and authorized a $1B buyback program.

Global comparable sales were up 1% for the Coach business and the Kate Spade -3% comp was a sequential improvement as the new Nicola Glass collection resonated with consumers globally.

Margins improved during the quarter for both the Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman businesses, while full-year EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.60 bracketed the consensus mark of $2.58.

Shares of Tapestry are up 18.05% premarket to $36.36 as they swap hands at the highest level since February.

Previously: Tapestry beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (May 9)