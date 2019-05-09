Easterly acquires U.S. Joint Staff Command facility

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) acquires a 403,737-square foot facility in Suffolk, VA, that's 100% leased to the U.S. General Services Administration.

The facility, comprised of two class A buildings, is occupied by the Department of Defense's U.S. Joint Staff Command division, which is responsible for the unified strategic direction of U.S. combatant forces.

Under a lease that expires in June 2028, this Level IV Security facility was recently re-leased to the GSA for a firm term of 10 years with an additional five-year option.

