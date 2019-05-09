Still working: Workhorse +11% on GM plant buzz

Investors are still running into Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) after yesterday's disclosure by GM of talks about a plant deal for EV truck production.

A little bit of a stickler in yesterday's confirmation by GM of a potential deal could be that the UAW will have to approve a contract.

Shares of Workhorse are up 11.4% premarket to $2.94 following yesterday's moonshot rally of 214%.

Previously: GM confirms talks with Workhorse Group (May 8)

Previously: Workhorse spikes after Trump tweet (May 8)