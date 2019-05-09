Edgewell lands shaving startup Harry's

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC -9.1% ) announces the acquisition of Harry's, Inc. in a cash and stock transaction that values Harry's at $1.37B.

The combination of Edgewell and Harry's is expected to create a next-generation consumer products platform with an expansive runway for accelerated topline growth and enhanced value creation.

Edgewell says the combined company will access its exceptional product technology to continue building on Harry's shave and personal care products. In addition, with Edgewell's global scale and infrastructure, the combined company will introduce Harry's proven brands into new markets.

Wells Fargo is weighing in on the deal already. "The multiple EPC is paying is unclear, but strategically the deal makes sense as EPC has been playing from behind on e-commerce and the combination immediately increases EPC’s scale and capabilities," says analyst Bonnie Herzog.

Source: Press Release