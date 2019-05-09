SoftBank's new $100B fund coming soon

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son says the Vision Fund successor will launch "in the near future."

The $100B initial fund has made big bets on the likes of Uber (SoftBank has already reflected a $3.8B valuation gain ahead of this week's IPO) and WeWork in the fund's two years of existence.

SoftBank says the Vision Fund's operating profit more than tripled in Q1 to $4.4B.

Son says SoftBank is considering an "interim start" to the new fund, meaning the company would start with 100% of the capital before inviting other investors.