Trade standoff pushes U.S. stocks down

The three major U.S. stock averages slide at the open after China and the U.S. harden their stances on trade.

Nasdaq slumps 1.2% , the S&P 500 falls 1.0% and the Dow, falling 266 points, is off 1.0% .

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up red, with information technology ( -1.4% ) and materials ( -1.2% ) falling the most.

Crude oil slips 0.7% to $61.68 per barrel.

By name, Intel -3.8% after issuing a disappointing three-year outlook. Chevron gains 3.2% after dropping out of the bidding for Anadarko ( -2.9% ); Occidental Petroleum, the apparent winner for Anadarko, falls 6.1% .

Treasuries rally, pushing the 2-year yield down almost 5 basis points to 2.262% and 10-year yield down 4 bps to 2.442%.

The Dollar Index is little changed at 97.60.