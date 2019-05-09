Trade standoff pushes U.S. stocks down

The three major U.S. stock averages slide at the open after China and the U.S. harden their stances on trade.
Nasdaq slumps 1.2%, the S&P 500 falls 1.0% and the Dow, falling 266 points, is off 1.0%.
All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up red, with information technology (-1.4%) and materials (-1.2%) falling the most.
Crude oil slips 0.7% to $61.68 per barrel.
By name, Intel -3.8% after issuing a disappointing three-year outlook. Chevron gains 3.2% after dropping out of the bidding for Anadarko (-2.9%); Occidental Petroleum, the apparent winner for Anadarko, falls 6.1%.
Treasuries rally, pushing the 2-year yield down almost 5 basis points to 2.262% and 10-year yield down 4 bps to 2.442%.
The Dollar Index is little changed at 97.60.
