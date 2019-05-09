Stars Group +16% after Fox sports betting deal

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) is 15.6% higher in early trading as investors digest the implications of the company's partnership with Fox.

Under the terms of the deal, Fox Corporate will acquire a 4.99% interest in The Stars Group with the right to acquire up to a 50% stake in the TSG U.S. business.

"We believe this strategic partnership uniquely positions us to build a leading betting business in the U.S., which represents one of the most exciting long-term growth opportunities for our company," says Stars Group CEO Rafi Ashkenazi.

What to watch: Union Gaming analyst John DeCree says the deal is also a positive for Eldorado Resorts (ERI -2.9% ) due to its existing partnership with TSG.

