Hecla Mining down 7% on Q1 loss and suspension of Nevada ops guidance

Hecla Mining (HL -7.1% ) reported Q1 loss of $25.5M turnaround from income of $8.1M last year, primarily impacted by $13.8M losses from Nevada operations, due to higher costs, as well as lower grades and recoveries.

The company says that production at Greens Creek exceeded expectations, due to higher grades and recoveries, however, Casa Berardi and Nevada operations both produced less cash flow than expected.

At Casa Berardi, sold 11,000 less gold ounces, as a result of lower grades, as well as lower mill throughput resulting from some temporary issues

Silver production totaled 2.9M ounces, up ~16%; consolidated gold output edged up to 60,021 ounces, +4%.

Average realized silver price fell 7% to $15.70/ounce; and realized gold, lead and zinc prices decreased 2%, 22%, and 13%, respectively.

Operating cash flow of $20M increased 22%, and adjusted EBITDA of $33.4M declined 40%

The company says that due to a disappointing performance at its Nevada mines, it would suspend production and cost guidance for operations in Nevada.

For 2019, the company currently lists no gold-production guidance, with silver-output guidance of 9.9M ounces

