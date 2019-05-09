Tenneco at nine-year low after guidance drop

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) falls sharply after reporting Q1 EPS well below the consensus estimate and setting guidance below expectations.

Management points to lower aftermarket sales and China volume declines as drags on earnings.

The auto supplier expects Q2 revenue of $4.45B to $4.55B vs. $4.65B consensus and full-year revenue of $17.7B to $18.1B vs. $18.1B consensus and $18.2B to $18.4B prior view.

Shares of Tenneco are down 31.93% and traded as low as $13.14 earlier in the session (lowest since the middle part of 2009).

Previously: Tenneco misses by $0.43, misses on revenue (May 9)