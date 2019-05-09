Hain Celestial unloads pure protein business

Hain Celestial Group (HAIN -7.7% ) plans to sell its equity interest in Hain Pure Protein Corporation to Aterian Investment Partners III for $80M.

Hain Pure Protein includes the FreeBird and Empire Kosher businesses.

The transaction is expected to close before June 30.

"This divestiture is another step forward in simplifying our organization aligned with our transformational strategic plan as we aggressively pursue margin enhancing initiatives to fuel long-term sustainable growth and profitability," says Hain CEO Mark Schiller.

"We expect the sale of Hain Pure Protein to also help improve our balance sheet as we generate cash from the sale with which we plan to use in part to pay down debt," he adds.

Source: Press Release